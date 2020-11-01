1/
Vincenza Martorana
1928 - 2020
Vincenza "Gina" Martorana, nee Butera of Elmwood Park, Born in Casteltermini, Sicily on August 13, 1928; Loving wife of Carmelo Martorana who preceded her in death along with their dear son Michaelangelo Martorana. Gina leaves behind her daughter, M. Stella (Michael) Weber; Daughter-in-law Mary Martorana and her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Annette (Jeffrey) Sowka, Nicole (Tony) Ingraffia, Christine (Thomas) Dowgiallo, Loredana Martorana-Weber, great grandchildren, Olivia Ingraffia, Alex Ingraffia and Emma Ingraffia. Loving sister of 8, survived by 5 sisters. Beloved aunt to many. All services for Vincenza will be held privately. Arrangements handled by Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago. For info (773) 889-1700



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
