Vincenza "Gina" Martorana, nee Butera of Elmwood Park, Born in Casteltermini, Sicily on August 13, 1928; Loving wife of Carmelo Martorana who preceded her in death along with their dear son Michaelangelo Martorana. Gina leaves behind her daughter, M. Stella (Michael) Weber; Daughter-in-law Mary Martorana and her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Annette (Jeffrey) Sowka, Nicole (Tony) Ingraffia, Christine (Thomas) Dowgiallo, Loredana Martorana-Weber, great grandchildren, Olivia Ingraffia, Alex Ingraffia and Emma Ingraffia. Loving sister of 8, survived by 5 sisters. Beloved aunt to many. All services for Vincenza will be held privately. Arrangements handled by Salerno's Galewood Chapels, 1857 N. Harlem Ave., Chicago. For info (773) 889-1700