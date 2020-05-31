Vincenza "Vincy" Rosalie Fidanze, age 85, a resident of Naperville and formerly longtime of Cicero, IL, passed away May 29, 2020. She was born on December 26, 1934 in Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Fidanze, Sr.; loving mother of Daniel Fidanze, Jr., Jean (David) Hailmann, Steven (Cyndie) Fidanze and Janet Fidanze; cherished grandmother of Rosalie and Melanie Fidanze, Kimberly and Danielle "Ellie" Hailmann, Mia, Gabriella "Ella" and Dominic Fidanze; devoted daughter of the late Michael and Rosalia Mattia; dear sister of the late Ralph Mattia, the late John Mattia, the late Mary Cardascio and the late Michael Mattia; fond aunt of many. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Naperville with entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association or American Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.