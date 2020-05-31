Vincenza Rosalie Fidanze
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vincenza's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincenza "Vincy" Rosalie Fidanze, age 85, a resident of Naperville and formerly longtime of Cicero, IL, passed away May 29, 2020. She was born on December 26, 1934 in Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Fidanze, Sr.; loving mother of Daniel Fidanze, Jr., Jean (David) Hailmann, Steven (Cyndie) Fidanze and Janet Fidanze; cherished grandmother of Rosalie and Melanie Fidanze, Kimberly and Danielle "Ellie" Hailmann, Mia, Gabriella "Ella" and Dominic Fidanze; devoted daughter of the late Michael and Rosalia Mattia; dear sister of the late Ralph Mattia, the late John Mattia, the late Mary Cardascio and the late Michael Mattia; fond aunt of many. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, Naperville with entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Association or American Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated. Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Naperville was entrusted with arrangements. For information please call 630/355-0213 or visit www.friedrich-jones.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home
44 South Mill Street
Naperville, IL 60540
(630) 355-0213
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 30, 2020
So very sorry to hear this news. Deepest condolences to all in the Findanze family.
Dave Masterson
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved