Services
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
8:45 AM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Bede the Venerable Church
Vincenza Sarli (nee Cafagna) age 93 passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Valentino Sarli; loving mother of Valentino, Jr., Guy (Susan), Nunzia (Steve) Czech and Rosemarie (Stan) Pavilonis; cherished grandmother of Joe, Adam, Danielle, Tracy, Melinda (Jared) Arendsdorf, Rosemarie (Corey) Noel, Steven (Tari) Czech, Michael and Patrick Pavilonis; great grandmother of Rylie and Mikayla Arendsdorf; dear sister of Subina Busch, the late Michael (Jean) Cafagna, Marge Newsome and Frank (Jean) Cafagna. Member of Scottsdale Sr. Citizens and long time volunteer at Christ Hospital. Visitation Friday, October 25th 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home 4727 W. 103rd St. Oak Lawn. Funeral Saturday, October 26th prayers at Blake-Lamb at 8:30 a.m. to St. Bede the Venerable Church. Mass 9:30 a.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Suite 800 Chicago, IL 60631 or www.act.alz.org. For more information 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
