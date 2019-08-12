|
Vincenzina V. Cesario (nee Ricioppo) passed away peacefully August 10th, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved Wife of the late Carmine Cesario. Devoted Mother of Sara (Gaetano) Storino, Carol (Frank) Palermo, and Frank (Anita) Cesario. Loving Daughter of the late Giuseppe Ricioppo and the late Esterina (nee Tenuta) Ricioppo. Fond Grandmother of Lia Palermo, Antonia (Salvatore) Verre, Tony Palermo, Frank and Joseph Storino, Victoria (Sebastian) Andino, and Carmine (Karrah) Cesario. Fond Great Grandmother of Lola and Dante Andino. Dear Sister of Nicola (the late Santina) Ricioppo. Fond Sister-in-Law of Mario (Mary) Cesario, the late Antonio (Filomena) Cesario, the late Eugene (the late Ida) Ladisa, and the late Antonette (the late Joseph) Sangermano. Dear Aunt and Friend to many.
Family and friends are to gather for the Visitation Tuesday, August 13th, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Russo's Hillside Chapels, 4500 Roosevelt Road, Hillside, IL 60162 (located between Mannheim and Wolf Road). Funeral to follow Wednesday, August 14th, 2019 from Russo's Hillside Chapels at 9:00AM. Proceeding to Divine Providence Parish, 2550 Mayfair Avenue, Westchester, Illinois. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated promptly at 10:00 AM. Interment at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Hillside, Illinois. For additional info. Call (708) 449-5300. Please visit Vincenzina's personal tribute website at www.russoshillsidechapels.com and sign her guestbook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 12, 2019