Vincenzo D'Argento, 81; Cherished husband of Angela Lina nee Spilotro; Beloved father of Angela (Vince) Gloria, Frank D'Argento, Joe D'Argento and Savino Nuccio (Laura) D'Argento; Loving grandfather of Vincent J. D'Argento, Anthony J. Gloria, Michael S. (Amanda) Gloria, Krystyna, Gianna, Vincenzo, Angelina and the late Anthony Michael D'Argento; Loving great-grandfather of Joey, Dominic, Lahna, Elsie, Pino and Mia; Dear brother of Filomena Mola, Peter and Michael D'Argento, the late Savino D'Argento and the late Agnese Mastrolonardo; Fond uncle and godfather to many. Longtime member of Maria SS Della Croce Society. Visitation Friday March 8th from 3:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral service begins Saturday at 10:30 a.m. from the funeral home proceeding to St. Monica Church for 11:30 a.m. Mass. Entombment to follow at All Saints Cemetery. Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2019