Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
(708) 343-6161
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carbonara Funeral Home
1515 N 25th Ave
Melrose Park, IL 60160
Viola A. Nitti


1927 - 2019
Viola A. Nitti Obituary
Viola A. Nitti Nee Portenkirchner Dearly beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving daughter of the late Anton and Johanna Portenkirchner. Dear Sister of the late Maria Magda Gerace and Hans Protenkirchner. Fond aunt and friend of Many. Visitation Sunday from 2 until 8 P.M. at CARBONARA FUNERAL HOME 1515 No. 25th Ave. Melrose Park. Chapel service Monday TBA. Int. St. Joseph Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Viola's name to Bethesda Memory Care would be

appreciated. 343-6161.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 28, 2019
