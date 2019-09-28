|
|
Viola A. Nitti Nee Portenkirchner Dearly beloved wife of the late Joseph. Loving daughter of the late Anton and Johanna Portenkirchner. Dear Sister of the late Maria Magda Gerace and Hans Protenkirchner. Fond aunt and friend of Many. Visitation Sunday from 2 until 8 P.M. at CARBONARA FUNERAL HOME 1515 No. 25th Ave. Melrose Park. Chapel service Monday TBA. Int. St. Joseph Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in Viola's name to Bethesda Memory Care would be
appreciated. 343-6161.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 28, 2019