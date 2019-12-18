|
Violet Beck (nee Franzen), of Western Springs. Beloved wife of the late David J. Beck. Loving mother of Vernon (Nancy), Carl and Richard. Devoted grandmother of Laura (Dustin) Bunch, Darcy and the late Emily. Dear great-grandmother of Zella, Cecelia and Mathias. Fond sister of Isabel. Violet was a longtime employee of School District 101, Western Springs. Visitation 3:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday, December 19th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Family and friends are invited for continued visitation, lying in state, from 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Service 10:00 AM Friday, December 20th at Grace Lutheran Church, 4101 S. Wolf Rd., Western Springs. Family and friends are then invited to meet directly at Ridgewood Cemetery, 9900 N. Milwaukee Ave., Des Plaines for 12:00 PM Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Lutheran Church or the Burlington Railroad Historical Society. For further information: 708-352-6500 or HJfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 18, 2019