Bordes , Violet 'Vickie' Violet "Vickie" Bordes, of Rolling Meadows, IL. Passed away June 12, 2019. Beloved wife for 45 years of Thomas Bordes. Loving mother of Larry, Charmaine, Sandra and Jimmy. Cherished grandmother of Joey, Franky, Lindsey, Michael and Jerry and great grandmother of Braiden and Madison. Dear sister of Alice, Nancy and Tommy. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, June 17, 2019 from 3-9 PM. Funeral Tuesday, June 18th at 10:30 AM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. 847-359-8020 or visit Vickie's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 14, 2019