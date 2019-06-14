Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
(847) 359-8020
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home
185 E. Northwest Hwy.
Palatine, IL 60067
View Map
Violet Bordes Obituary
Bordes , Violet 'Vickie' Violet "Vickie" Bordes, of Rolling Meadows, IL. Passed away June 12, 2019. Beloved wife for 45 years of Thomas Bordes. Loving mother of Larry, Charmaine, Sandra and Jimmy. Cherished grandmother of Joey, Franky, Lindsey, Michael and Jerry and great grandmother of Braiden and Madison. Dear sister of Alice, Nancy and Tommy. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Monday, June 17, 2019 from 3-9 PM. Funeral Tuesday, June 18th at 10:30 AM at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Interment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. 847-359-8020 or visit Vickie's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com



Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 14, 2019
