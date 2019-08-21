Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
For more information about
Violet Caldarelli
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Margaret Mary Church
2324 W. Chase Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Caldarelli
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Caldarelli

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Violet Caldarelli Obituary
Violet Caldarelli, age 103, dearly beloved wife of the late David D. Caldarelli; loving mother of David, M.D. (Janna) Caldarelli; cherished grandmother of Leslie Caldarelli, M.D. (Aleksandr Granchalek) and Adam Caldarelli (Claire Ojala, D.VM.); dear great grandmother of Nicholas, Julia and Katherine Granchalek. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Saint Margaret Mary Church, 2324 W. Chase Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Margaret Mary Church.

Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Violet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now