Violet Caldarelli, age 103, dearly beloved wife of the late David D. Caldarelli; loving mother of David, M.D. (Janna) Caldarelli; cherished grandmother of Leslie Caldarelli, M.D. (Aleksandr Granchalek) and Adam Caldarelli (Claire Ojala, D.VM.); dear great grandmother of Nicholas, Julia and Katherine Granchalek. Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 23, 2019, at Saint Margaret Mary Church, 2324 W. Chase Avenue, Chicago, IL 60645. Entombment All Saints Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Margaret Mary Church.
Info: 847-675-1990 or www.donnellanfuneral.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019