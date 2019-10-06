Home

Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
(630) 968-1000
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4343 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Violet Florence Fruehling

Violet Florence Fruehling Obituary
Violet Florence Fruehling, nee Carlson. Born December 20, 1930 in Chicago, IL. Daughter of the late Carl V. and Florence Johnson Carlson; survived by daughters Barbara (Brent) Gambill and Deborah Vervack; grandchildren James (Kimberly) Vervack, Carla (Mark) Huber, Bayley and Kylie Gambill; five great-grandchildren. Violet was a volunteer at Good Samaritan Hospital for many years and a PEO member. Visitation Monday, October 7th, 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Service 12:00 PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden) Downers Grove. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Animal Rescue Foundation of Illinois, www.arf-IL.org appreciated. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019
