Violet Florence Fruehling, nee Carlson. Born December 20, 1930 in Chicago, IL. Daughter of the late Carl V. and Florence Johnson Carlson; survived by daughters Barbara (Brent) Gambill and Deborah Vervack; grandchildren James (Kimberly) Vervack, Carla (Mark) Huber, Bayley and Kylie Gambill; five great-grandchildren. Violet was a volunteer at Good Samaritan Hospital for many years and a PEO member. Visitation Monday, October 7th, 9:00 AM until time of Funeral Service 12:00 PM at Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, 4343 Main St. (1 blk. So. of Ogden) Downers Grove. Interment Clarendon Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Animal Rescue Foundation of Illinois, www.arf-IL.org appreciated. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 6, 2019