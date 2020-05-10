Violet L. Zell, Age 77, nee Derus. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth L. Zell. Loving mother of Joseph (Kara) Sturgeon, Elizabeth Jacobs Vanco, Debbie (Robert) Butler, Sandra Zell and Cindy (Bill) Pahl. Cherished grandmother of Owen Sturgeon, Chris & Jason Butler, Ryan & Sean Clark and Hannah & Kevin Pahl. Dear sister of Donald (Francine) Derus, Diane (Ken) Wendeln, Mary Ann (James) Matthews and the late Edward (late Annette) Derus, late Leonard (Judith) Derus and the late Norman Derus. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. With todays current COVID-19 pandemic we are unable to have a public service for Violet but a public memorial Mass will be held in the future when the current crowd restrictions are lifted. A private funeral service will take place on Friday May, 8th 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove, IL. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.