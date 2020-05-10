Violet L. Zell
Violet L. Zell, Age 77, nee Derus. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth L. Zell. Loving mother of Joseph (Kara) Sturgeon, Elizabeth Jacobs Vanco, Debbie (Robert) Butler, Sandra Zell and Cindy (Bill) Pahl. Cherished grandmother of Owen Sturgeon, Chris & Jason Butler, Ryan & Sean Clark and Hannah & Kevin Pahl. Dear sister of Donald (Francine) Derus, Diane (Ken) Wendeln, Mary Ann (James) Matthews and the late Edward (late Annette) Derus, late Leonard (Judith) Derus and the late Norman Derus. Fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. With todays current COVID-19 pandemic we are unable to have a public service for Violet but a public memorial Mass will be held in the future when the current crowd restrictions are lifted. A private funeral service will take place on Friday May, 8th 2020 at St. Joseph Cemetery in River Grove, IL. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
MAY
8
Funeral service
St. Joseph Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
May 7, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about Vi's passing. She was always so great to me and my family.
John Flannagan
Friend
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
