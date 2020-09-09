Violet M. Byrne, 1934-2020, peacefully joined her husband James R. Byrne in heaven. She leaves behind sons; James R. Byrne (Dawn), Michael Byrne (Nancy), Patrick Byrne (Katie) and daughter Kathy Byrne. She also leaves behind grandkids and great grandkids. Funeral Mass Thursday, Sept. 10th at 10 AM from St. Gertrude Church, 9613 Schiller Blvd, Franklin Park, IL 60131. Interment to follow at Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove, IL. Services provided by Andersen-Morgan Franklin Pk Funeral Home, 10300 W. Grand Ave, Franklin Park, IL 60131, (847) 455-1200.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 9, 2020.