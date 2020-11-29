1/1
Violet Mary Budreck
Violet Mary Budreck (nee Hecko), age 94, of LaGrange Park, former longtime resident of Western Springs. Beloved wife of the late Edward S. Budreck; loving mother of Elizabeth (James) Korenchan and the late Dr. David E. Budreck; loving grandmother of James, David, Daniel, Thomas and Michael Korenchan; devoted sister-in-law of the late Eleanore (late Bruno) Bredis; dear aunt of Gertrude Maskin. Violet loved sports cars, stained glass, Persian rugs, traveling, hiking, and spending time with her family, especially her grandsons. Family and friends to meet directly at St. John of the Cross, 5005 Wolf Rd., Western Springs, IL 60558 on Thursday, December 3rd for 11:00am Mass. Group limit of 100 at church. Guests must pre-register for Mass at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4DA9AB2CA6FECE9-violet. Arrive a few minutes early to check in and be seated. Entombment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mundelein Seminary at usml.edu or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at stjude.org. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home at 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. John of the Cross Church
Funeral services provided by
Hallowell & James Funeral Home
1025 West 55th Street
Countryside, IL 60525
(708) 352-6500
