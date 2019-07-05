|
Violet Colo Minorini, nee Schrems, preceded in death by her husbands Dominic Colo and Joseph Minorini, joined her Lord on Sunday. She will be missed by her 4 children Joe (Christi), Pat (Kip), Don (Paulette), and Laurie (Herman). Dearest grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 18.
Funeral Mass will be 10AM Monday July 8 with visitation one hour prior at St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church, 236 US HWY 45, Indian Creek, IL. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. Arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel (847) 362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com
