McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church
236 US HWY 45
Indian Creek, IL
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Violet Minorini Obituary
Violet Colo Minorini, nee Schrems, preceded in death by her husbands Dominic Colo and Joseph Minorini, joined her Lord on Sunday. She will be missed by her 4 children Joe (Christi), Pat (Kip), Don (Paulette), and Laurie (Herman). Dearest grandmother of 7 and great-grandmother of 18.

Funeral Mass will be 10AM Monday July 8 with visitation one hour prior at St. Mary of Vernon Catholic Church, 236 US HWY 45, Indian Creek, IL. Interment Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville. Arrangements by McMurrough Funeral Chapel (847) 362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 5, 2019
