More Obituaries for Violet Collins
Violet P. Collins

Violet P. Collins Obituary
Violet Collins, 92, of Glenview; loving wife to the late John W. Collins; loving mother to David (Elizabeth), Rebecca McShea, Mark (Laura), Paul (Jill), Peter (Mindy) and the late Jonathan A. Collins; beloved grandmother to 19 grandchildren; and cherished great-grandmother to 15 great-grandchildren. A private family Chapel Committal Service will be held on Mon. Nov 25th at 11:00 am at Swan Lake Chapel, Ridgewood Cemetery, 9900 N. Milwaukee Avenue, Des Plaines, IL 60016. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org .Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019
