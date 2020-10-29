Violet Robin, nee Frishman, age 92, beloved wife of the late Philip; loving mother of Stephen (Caryn) Robin, Cindy Schwartz, and the late Michael Robin; adoring grandmother of Jori (Tommy) Sternberg, Benji, Blair, and Carly Robin, and Tracey (Sean) Felter; proud great grandmother of Levi, Marni, and Garrett Sternberg, Jacob and Olivia Felter; devoted daughter of the late Samuel and the late Libby Frishman; dear sister of the late Beverly (late George) Goldstein; cherished aunt of "The Goldstein Boys" (and wives). Private graveside service at Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association
, www.diabetes.org
or American Macular Degeneration Foundation, www.macular.org
. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.