1/1
Violet Robin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Violet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Violet Robin, nee Frishman, age 92, beloved wife of the late Philip; loving mother of Stephen (Caryn) Robin, Cindy Schwartz, and the late Michael Robin; adoring grandmother of Jori (Tommy) Sternberg, Benji, Blair, and Carly Robin, and Tracey (Sean) Felter; proud great grandmother of Levi, Marni, and Garrett Sternberg, Jacob and Olivia Felter; devoted daughter of the late Samuel and the late Libby Frishman; dear sister of the late Beverly (late George) Goldstein; cherished aunt of "The Goldstein Boys" (and wives). Private graveside service at Westlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org or American Macular Degeneration Foundation, www.macular.org. Info: The Goldman Funeral Group (847) 478-1600.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldman Funeral Group
195 North Buffalo Grove Road
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
(847) 478-1600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved