Violet Schoebel (nee Masi) , age 99, of Lisle, Illinois passed away on Saturday June 1, 2019. Violet was born August 20, 1919 to Domenic and Aurora Masi. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Schoebel; dearest mother of Deborah (Jeff) Hoffman and Laurie Schoebel; cherished grandmother of Julianne (Tim) Gilbert and Matthew Hoffman; adoring Gigi of Makinlee, Teagan and Brynn; fond aunt, cousin and friend to many. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 4 to 9pm at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home. Funeral will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 11am with a visitation prior starting at 10am at United Methodist Church, 2700 W. 75th St. Woodridge. IL. Entombment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 3, 2019