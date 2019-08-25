Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
For more information about
Violet Skuteris
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
601 S. Central Ave.
Chicago, IL
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Assumption Greek Orthodox Church
601 S. Central Ave.,
Chicago, IL
1925 - 2019
Violet Skuteris Obituary
Violet Gregory Skuteris, beloved wife of the late Spiro "Scotty" Skuteris, loving mother of Ellen Duffy, George (Lucille) and Mark (Linda) Skuteris; proud grandmother of Michael (Allison), Melissa, Nick (Sarah) Duffy, Scott, Nick, Lane and Lea Skuteris; adoring great-grandmother of Grace, Violet, Julia and Ryan Duffy; sister of the late Greg (the late Rolla) Gregory and Sophie (the late Nick) Papas; sister-in-law to the late Regina Skuteris and the late Mary (Tony) Karas; fond cousin of Irene Skuteris and Sophie Alexander; fun and loving aunt to Paul, Angela, Eleni, Greg, Dean, John, Reggie, Peter, Liz and Michael; dear friend to many. Violet was born to Helen and Prodromos Gregory in 1925 in Cudahy, Wisconsin. She is a Past President of the Assumption Church Philoptochos Society and a life-long Green Bay Packer fan! In lieu of flowers, please donate to Arthritis National Research Foundation, 5354 E. 2nd St., Suite 201,Long Beach, CA 90803. Please write "Juvenile Arthritis" in the memo section or donate at the website: https://curearthritis.org/donation/ or Philoptochos Society of the Assumption Church, 601 S. Central Avenue, Chicago, IL 60644 which benefits a variety of charities. Visitation Monday, August 26, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church, 601 S. Central Ave., Chicago. Interment Elmwood Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Director. For further info: 708-F.U.N.E.R.A.L
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019
