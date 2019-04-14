|
|
July 6, 1924 - April 10, 2019 Violet V. Stanek, 94 of Geneva, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Delnor Hospital, Geneva. She was born July 6, 1924 in Chicago, Il. She is survived by her son, John (Liliana) of Batavia. Four grandchildren, Andrew, Jessica, John (Becky), and Michael (Aliki). Two great grandchildren, Mia and Donovan. Also her niece, Cathy and cousin Vivian. She was preceded in death by her husband, John and two brothers, George and Richard Richter; her mother Rose and father Ladislav. Visitation will be held 10:00 am Saturday, April 20th at Yurs Funeral Home 1771 W. State Street (Rte 38) Geneva. Funeral Services will follow the visitation. Burial will be at Woodlawn Cemetery North Riverside, IL with luncheon directly following at Czech Plaza 7016 Cermak Road in Berwyn.Arrangements by Yurs Funeral Home Geneva 630-232-7337 or www.yursfuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019