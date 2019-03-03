|
|
Virgil Ellis Knowland, 77, of Palatine, IL and Nokomis, FL, born March 3, 1941, passed away February 28, 2019 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Dorothy, nee Bilik for 56 years. Proud father of Patricia Knowland, Gary (Lori) Knowland, Karen (Matt Golin) Knowland. Loving brother of Marianna (Carl) Woodall and brother-in-law of Gwen Jacobs, Col. Robert (the late Lorri) Bilik, Edward (Mary) Bilik, Stanley (Natalie) Bilik and the late Sharon Bilik. Cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter Pamela. He was the co-founder of High-Life Products, Inc. and was a former member of the Shriners Big Wheel Unit. In lieu of flowers, donations to , 2211 N. Oak Park Ave., Chicago, IL 60707. Visitation Monday, March 4, 2019 from 3-9pm at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home, 185 E. Northwest Hwy., Palatine. Funeral Tuesday, March 5, 2019 9:30am from the funeral home to St. Theresa Church for Mass at 10:00am. Interment private. For funeral information 847-359-8020 or visit Virgil's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 3, 2019