1/
Virgil Kolb
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virgil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virgil Francis Kolb, OP Lay Dominican, age 95 of Norridge, IL passed away on November 19, 2020. Devoted husband of the late Lois Clover Kolb, loving father of John Kolb and Mary (Dennis) Zelasko; cherished grandfather of Matthew (Carissa) Zelasko, Kristen (Thomas) Hawkins, and Megan Zelasko; proud great grandfather of Virgil, Annie, and Charlie Hawkins. Virgil is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his siblings Jerome (Bernadine) Kolb, Clarence (Betty) Kolb, Lucille (James) lkovic, Robert (Frances) Kolb, and Gerald (Jeanne) Kolb. Virgil was a lifelong educator and served as principal for the Palos Heights school district, the Flossmoor school district and the Illinois Children's Hospital School in Chicago. He was active as a choir director at St. Anne Church in Hazel Crest and later became a devoted member of Divine Savior Church in Norridge for many years as well as the Dominican Laity. He and his wife Lois were long time volunteers for Meals on Wheels. Virgil always had a love of music ranging from opera and classical to big band. During his lifetime he enjoyed playing the clarinet, organ, and harmonica. Virgil greatly enjoyed being in the company of friends and family while sharing good conversation and many laughs. A memorial mass will take place at a future date during healthier times. Memorials may be made to Catholic Charities or St. Dominic Mission Society in Chicago. For info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Cumberland Chapels
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved