Virgil Needham, age 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife of 59 years, Kathryn (Ryan) and children Dan, Mary Kay Steckel, Joe, and Ted Needham. He earned an MBA from Northwestern University and was an executive with Brunswick Corporation, International Division, and Videojet Systems International. Virgil was an active member of St. Norbert's Catholic Church and in his community. He loved traveling, gardening, and golfing, especially the Florida winter retreats to Sawgrass. Virgil is survived by his immediate family, 11 grandchildren, and two siblings. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Memorials may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy.