Virgil Needham
Share
Share
Share Virgil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virgil Needham, age 92, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 13, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife of 59 years, Kathryn (Ryan) and children Dan, Mary Kay Steckel, Joe, and Ted Needham. He earned an MBA from Northwestern University and was an executive with Brunswick Corporation, International Division, and Videojet Systems International. Virgil was an active member of St. Norbert's Catholic Church and in his community. He loved traveling, gardening, and golfing, especially the Florida winter retreats to Sawgrass. Virgil is survived by his immediate family, 11 grandchildren, and two siblings. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Memorials may be made to Misericordia Heart of Mercy.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
N.H. Scott and Hebblethwaite
1240 Waukegan Road
Glenview, IL 60025
(847) 998-1020
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 17, 2020
Our sympathy and special prayers for Virgil and all his family and friends.

The Sisters and Residents of
Misericordia Home
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved