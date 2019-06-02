Home

Virgil Marsh, born January 22, 1931, in Chesnee, S.C., passed away May 22 in his Wilmette home. The oldest son of Janie and Hedric Marsh, he is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Janet; daughter Birgitta Tambeaux (David); son Donald; grandsons Michael and Lars Tambeaux; loving brother Wayne (Cheryl); and many relatives. He was preceded in death by sister Janie Ruth Putnam and brothers Leonard (Joyce), Lamar (Jayne) and Jim. Memorial service at Trinity Lutheran Church, 3637 Golf Road, Evanston, June 8; visitation 1:00 p.m., service 2 p.m., internment in Trinity Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donation to or Honor Flight Chicago, 9701 W. Higgins, Suite 310, Rosemont, IL 60018.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 2, 2019
