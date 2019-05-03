|
Virginia A. Brogan, nee Masaracchia, age 82, passed away on April 30, 2019. Virginia was the beloved wife of the late Francis X. "Bud"; loving mother of John F. (Diana) Brogan; dearest daughter of the late Anna and Nick Masaracchia; cherished grandmother of Isabella, Jacob and Zoe; dear sister of the late Ignatius Masaracchia and a fond aunt of many. Visitation Monday May 6, 2019 at St. Robert Bellarmine Church 4646 N. Austin Ave., Chicago, IL from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at 10:30 a.m. The interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the DeLaSalle Institute in Chicago would be appreciated. For more Info www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708-456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 3, 2019