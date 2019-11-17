|
Virginia A. Davies, age 90 longtime resident of Mt. Prospect. Beloved wife of the late Harlow Davies; loving mother of Carol, Nancy, Diane Schultz, Sue, Tim and Mark; cherished grandmother of 5 great grandmother of 5. Memorial Visitation Saturday November 23, 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment private. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 17, 2019