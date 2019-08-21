|
|
Virginia A. Jach nee Valonis. Attorney at Law. Beloved wife of the late Ted S. Jach. Loving mother of Gregory A. Jach, Christina M. (Tom) Albright & Joni Lynn (Mark) Kocol. Cherished grandmother of Emily, Olivia & Anna. Dear aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Saturday 10:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Linus Church for Mass at 11:00 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Virginia was a master bridge player, a world traveler and a lover of the Opera, CSO & Theatre. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019