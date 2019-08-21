Home

Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 425-0500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:15 AM
Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home - Oak Lawn
5570 95th St.
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Linus Church
Virginia A. Jach

Virginia A. Jach Obituary
Virginia A. Jach nee Valonis. Attorney at Law. Beloved wife of the late Ted S. Jach. Loving mother of Gregory A. Jach, Christina M. (Tom) Albright & Joni Lynn (Mark) Kocol. Cherished grandmother of Emily, Olivia & Anna. Dear aunt of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Saturday 10:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Linus Church for Mass at 11:00 am. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Friday from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. Virginia was a master bridge player, a world traveler and a lover of the Opera, CSO & Theatre. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com 708-425-0500
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
