Virginia A. Leimetter
Virginia A. Leimetter, 94, passed away November 23, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Adam and Regina Leimetter; Fond cousin of Arlene Wojcicki and Marie Colby. She is also survived by the daughter of her cousin, Arlene, Cathy (George) Mandas. Graveside service will be held Monday, November 30 at 1pm at Elmwood Cemetery in River Grove. A memorial service will be held at Covenant Living of Northbrook at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Living, Benevolent Care Fund, 2625 Techny Road, Northbrook, IL 60062.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Elmwood Cemetery
November 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful woman.
George Mandas
Family
November 28, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Cathy Mandas
Family
November 28, 2020
Wonderful, special, full of sunshine and love was the woman we knew as Virginia. She was able to enjoy life by traveling, being with friends and family and know that she was always loved and will always be remembered.

Rest in peace Virginia.

Love,
George & Cathy
George & Cathy Mandas
Family
November 27, 2020
The light of Virginia's perpetual sunshine will never burn out. She was an extraordinary, kind, intelligent individual. She was my cousin, but far more than that, she was my friend. God Bless you always & forever, Virginia.
MARIE COLBY
Family
