Virginia A. Leimetter, 94, passed away November 23, 2020. Loving daughter of the late Adam and Regina Leimetter; Fond cousin of Arlene Wojcicki and Marie Colby. She is also survived by the daughter of her cousin, Arlene, Cathy (George) Mandas. Graveside service will be held Monday, November 30 at 1pm at Elmwood Cemetery in River Grove. A memorial service will be held at Covenant Living of Northbrook at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Covenant Living, Benevolent Care Fund, 2625 Techny Road, Northbrook, IL 60062.