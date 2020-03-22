|
Virginia "Ginny" Rogers, nee Noonan age 93, of Downers Grove. Beloved wife of the late John "Jack" Rogers Sr.; loving mother of Sharon Bigane, Judy, the late John Jr., Susan, and the late Dick (Lynne) Rogers, Lauren (Chuck) Jamieson, and Tom (Karen) Rogers; devoted grandmother 17; great grandmother of 20; fond sister of Patrick (Wendy) Noonan, and preceded in death by 3 brothers and 1 sister in law; aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation and service are private, a memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Memorials to PACTT Learning Center, 712 Belleforte Ave. Oak Park, IL 60302, or , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, are appreciated. Funeral Info: www.knollcrest.net or 630-932-1500.
