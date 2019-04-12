Virginia A. Witowski, nee Bednara, passed away on April 6, 2019 at home with her sister Alice by her side. She had just celebrated her 90th birthday on March 28th surrounded by her family. She was married for 66 years to Edward Witowski who passed away in August 2014 at age 89. They met as Pen Pals when Eddie was in the Navy during World War II. They raised 4 children together: Tom (Lynn) Witowski, Theresa (Mark) Scelfo, Trinette (Eddie) Wittke and Taryn (Ron) Nail. Dear grandmother of Kerri, Jaime, Kaley Witowski, Brad (Alan), Nick, Sam, Ben Scelfo, Tracy (Jake) Nosal, Tristen (Mitch) Schroeder, Lindsay (Ryan) Garrity and Danny (Justin) Nail. Dear great-grandmother of Tucker, Theo, Tessa, Keegan, Patrick and Theodore. Fond sister-in-law of Marie Niedospial, Jean Witowski, Peggy Majewski and Andy Klasen. Also survived by many special cousins, nieces and nephews. Along with raising a family, Virginia enjoyed singing with the Sweet Adelines and traveling the world. Grandma Ginny loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As she neared the end, she told everyone "I have had a wonderful life!"Visitation, Sunday, April 14, 2019, 3:00PM to 9:00PM at Damar-Kaminski Funeral Home & Crematorium, 7861 S. 88th Avenue, Justice, Illinois. Funeral, Monday, April 15, 2019, 10:30AM prayers to begin from the funeral home to Saint Patricia Church, 9040 S. 86th Avenue, Hickory Hills, Illinois for 11:30AM Mass. For more information, 708-496-0200 or www.kaminskifamilyfuneralhomes.com Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary