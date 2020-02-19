|
Virginia Ann Graham, 88, of Sun City, Huntley, formerly of Mt. Prospect at rest Feb. 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Donald Graham; loving father of Paul (Emilie), Susan (Ralph) Heubach, Robert (Diane); proud grandmother of 10.
Memorial visitation will be held Tues., Feb. 25 from 9 until the 10 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary Catholic Church, 10307 Dundee Rd., Huntley. Inurnment of Ashes will follow in the St. Mary Cemetery.
For info call the James A. O'Connor Funeral Home in Huntley at (847)669-5111 or online at www.jamesaoconnorfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020