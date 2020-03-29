|
Virginia Ann Shaver "Ginger", 80, retired art therapist; of Chicago's Lakeview neighborhood; passed away March 25, 2020. Raised in Black River Falls, WI, Ginger earned her degree in nursing from the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, her Masters in Art Therapy from Mount Mary College, and her PhD in Art Therapy from Union Institute & University. Beloved wife of 56 years to John Gage Shaver; devoted mother of Meredith Wodrich, Elizabeth (Abel Nazara) Shaver, Jonathan (Christina) Shaver, and Nicholas (Kristin) Shaver; loving grandmother ("Gigi") of Gage and Neeve Wodrich and Evan, Tyler, Isaac, Daniel, and Camille Shaver. Dear sister of John (Barbara) Fry. Daughter of the late John Randolph Fry and Irene Elizabeth Fry (nee Fogarty). Services will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the World Wildlife Fund: https://www.worldwildlife.org/. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.
