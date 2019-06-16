Boyd , Virginia Virginia Boyd of Skokie died May 31, aged 95. Mother of Paul Wertheimer, Douglas (Gila) Wertheimer, and Susan (Marino) Aguilera; grandmother of 6, great-grandmother to 11.



Born in Chicago to Irene and Milan Sachs, Hungarian Jewish immigrants; graduate of Von Steuben. She received her BSc (Speech) from Northwestern University at a time when many American colleges (including that institution) had been maintaining a quota on the admission of Jews for decades. While there, she worked on the "Daily," "Syllabus" (student yearbook), and participated in the women's debate squad. Outside of the home, she was engaged in Jewish organizations (NSS Beth El, Hadassah, Zionist Organization, Ner Tamid Congregation, a teacher at Ida Crown) and community activities (8-time president of the Ravenswood Manor Improvement Assoc., member of the Task Force of the Commission of Human Relations for Chicago). As an independent community organizer, in 1975 she lost her bid to become alderman of the 40th Ward to Solomon Gutstein. After moving to Danville, Kentucky in 1976, she led a successful "wet-dry" campaign which drew statewide attention. Up until her last months she worked at Onassis Contractors. Contributions to PAWS Chicago or Chabad on Campus, Queens, NY.



