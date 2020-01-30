Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
815-886-2323
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
606 Townhall Dr.
Romeoville, IL 60446
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Leo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Brock Leo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Brock Leo Obituary
Virginia Brock Leo, age 91 of Plainfield, IL, formerly of Chicago and South Holland, IL., passed away Friday January 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Leo; loving mother of Christine Leo, Janette (late Timothy) McNeff and Gene (Carey) Leo; devoted grandmother of Eric McNeff, Kimberly Burke, Thomas McNeff, Shaun (Monica) McNeff, Laura (Ryan) Farrell, Daniel Leo and Luc Leo and great-grandmother of seven; dearest sister of the late Thomas Brock. Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday February 1, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL, memorial service Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. Service concludes at the funeral home. Cremation rites to be accorded. 815-886-2323

www.Anderson-Goodale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Anderson Memorial Chapel & Heartland Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -