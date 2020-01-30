|
|
Virginia Brock Leo, age 91 of Plainfield, IL, formerly of Chicago and South Holland, IL., passed away Friday January 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Eugene Leo; loving mother of Christine Leo, Janette (late Timothy) McNeff and Gene (Carey) Leo; devoted grandmother of Eric McNeff, Kimberly Burke, Thomas McNeff, Shaun (Monica) McNeff, Laura (Ryan) Farrell, Daniel Leo and Luc Leo and great-grandmother of seven; dearest sister of the late Thomas Brock. Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday February 1, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Anderson Memorial Chapel 606 Townhall Dr. Romeoville, IL, memorial service Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. Service concludes at the funeral home. Cremation rites to be accorded. 815-886-2323
www.Anderson-Goodale.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 30, 2020