Home

POWERED BY

Services
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
(815) 436-9221
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
Overman-Jones Funeral Home
15219 South Joliet Road
Plainfield, IL 60544
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Baldwin-O'Beirne
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia C. Baldwin-O'Beirne


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia C. Baldwin-O'Beirne Obituary
Virginia C. "Ginni" Baldwin-O'Beirne, age 70 of Plainfield, formerly of Bolingbrook, passed away peacefully, Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 at Edward Hospital of Naperville after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was born Dec. 4, 1948 in Mystic, CT to her loving late parents, Arthur (Marie) Roode and Virginia Roode, nee Hall. Cherished wife of the late Michael J. O'Beirne. Beloved mother of Michael Baldwin (Lisa Motisi), Marci (Terry) Babicz, and the late Kevin Baldwin. Dearest sister of Doug (Cynthia) Robertson and Penny Mazzanti. Ginni was a dedicated 33 year employee of AT&T, retiring as a supervisor in 2009. She loved the holidays, especially Halloween and Christmas. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and couponing! Ginni was the past president of Arbor Creek Subdivision of Plainfield. She treasured all of the friendship she made living in her neighborhood. Memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memorial Visitation: Mon., Nov. 18th 4-7 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Memorial Service: Mon., Nov. 18th 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment is private. Info: 815-436-9221 or www.overman-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Overman-Jones Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -