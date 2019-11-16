|
Virginia C. "Ginni" Baldwin-O'Beirne, age 70 of Plainfield, formerly of Bolingbrook, passed away peacefully, Wed., Nov. 13, 2019 at Edward Hospital of Naperville after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was born Dec. 4, 1948 in Mystic, CT to her loving late parents, Arthur (Marie) Roode and Virginia Roode, nee Hall. Cherished wife of the late Michael J. O'Beirne. Beloved mother of Michael Baldwin (Lisa Motisi), Marci (Terry) Babicz, and the late Kevin Baldwin. Dearest sister of Doug (Cynthia) Robertson and Penny Mazzanti. Ginni was a dedicated 33 year employee of AT&T, retiring as a supervisor in 2009. She loved the holidays, especially Halloween and Christmas. She enjoyed gardening, cooking and couponing! Ginni was the past president of Arbor Creek Subdivision of Plainfield. She treasured all of the friendship she made living in her neighborhood. Memorials to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Memorial Visitation: Mon., Nov. 18th 4-7 PM at Overman-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 15219 S. Joliet Rd., Plainfield, IL 60544. Memorial Service: Mon., Nov. 18th 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment is private. Info: 815-436-9221 or www.overman-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 16, 2019