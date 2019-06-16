|
|
Gocke , Virginia C. 'Ginny' Virginia C. "Ginny" Gocke, nee Pankiewicz. Age 96 of Glenview. Beloved wife of the late Jack E. Gocke. Loving mother of Dr. John (Marita) Gocke and Christine Rusin. Devoted grandmother of Sean (Erin) Gocke, Mary Kate (Michael) Merna, Michael Rusin, Jr. (Katherine O'Brien), Jeffrey (Elizabeth) Rusin and Claire Gocke. Great-grandmother of M.J., Sean, Lauren, Tyson, Jaxson, Anna, Kieran, Madison, Mac and Caroline. Dear sister of the late Bernard (Helen) Pankiewicz. Ginny enjoyed club work and was President of the St. John Brebeuf's Mothers Club, Mothers Club of Notre Dame High School For Boys and the Womens Nine Hole Golfers of Park Ridge Country Club. Visitation Wednesday, June 19, 9:15 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass, 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund, c/o Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 1775 Grove St., Glenview, IL 60025 (checks payable to the church, please note Sr. Paulanne's Needy Family Fund in memo). Info., www.ryan-parke.com.
Sign Guestbook at chicagotribune.com/obituaries
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 16, 2019