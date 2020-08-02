Virginia C. Nelson, nee Radzius. July 30, 2020. Age 92. Of Homer Glen, formerly of Orland Park, and Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood. Devoted wife of the late Donald L. Nelson. Loving mother of Robert(Holly) and David(Tammy) Nelson. Preceded in death by her parents Stella and Constantine "Gust" Radzius. Visitation Monday 10:00 A.M. until time of service at 12:00 P.M. at the Petkus Lemont Funeral Home, 12401 S. Archer Ave.,(at Derby Rd.), Lemont, IL. Deacon Steven Gerding, officiating. Interment St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Offerings in Virginia's name may be made to Best Friends Animal Society, (bestfriends.org
), and will be deeply appreciated. 800-994-7600 or petkusfuneralhomes.com