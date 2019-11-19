|
|
Artist and arts patron Virginia C. Vale died peacefully on November 17, 2019, just short of her 97th birthday. The daughter of Fanny and L. Lewis Cohen, she was born in Chicago and attended The Farm School, Elm Place, Highland Park High School, and Northwestern University. She devoted her life to her family and to the arts, and is best known in Chicago and the North Shore for her thirty years as a designer of jewelry. A subscriber to the Chicago Symphony for seven decades, she served as a leader on the Ravinia Women's Board and as a Sustaining Fellow of the Art Institute of Chicago, among many other civic activities. She wed Murray Vale in 1954, a union that produced two sons, Larry and Peter, and lasted until Murray's death in 1989. Following his passing, she treasured the successive long-term companionship of Dr. Irving (Bud) Stein, Jr. and artist Franklin (Mac) McMahon, each of whom pre-deceased her. She is survived by her much-loved children, Larry Vale (Julie Dobrow) of Lincoln, Massachusetts and Peter Vale of Chicago, as well as by four cherished grandchildren: Mira Vale (Nick Allen), Aaron Vale, Jeremy Vale, and Jonathan Vale. Her sister, Grace Hokin, pre-deceased her, but she is survived by her dear nieces Janey Morris (Steve) and Lori Kaufman (Steve) of Chicago, as well as by her favorite cousin Joanne Wilmot Gregg in Florida. Arrangements private. Ginny Vale lives on in a rose garden near you.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019