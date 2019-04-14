|
|
Beloved wife of Ralph J. Delby, Jr.; loving mother of Dennis Delby, Richard (Frances McCuaig) Delby, Ralph J. (Cheryl) Delby III, and Lawrence (Susan) Delby; cherished grandmother of Michael Hill Delby. Funeral Wed. at 9:15am from Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave, Darien to Our Lady of Peace Church. Mass at 10am. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cem. Visitation Tuesday 3-9pm. For info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 14, 2019