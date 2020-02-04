Home

POWERED BY

Services
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
(773) 631-1240
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Suerth Funeral Home
6754 North Northwest Highway
Chicago, IL 60631
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
9:45 AM
St. Juliana Church
7201 N Oketo (at Touhy)
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Juliana Church
7201 N Oketo (at Touhy)
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Delphine West

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Delphine West Obituary
Virginia Delphine West, nee Dirks, 99, of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late John C. West, Jr.. Loving mother of Mark Allen (Barbara) West, Paul Francis West and Philip Michael (Kathryn) West. Dear grandmother of Alex Horwitz. Fond aunt of Sally Jo Dirks Brummond and the late Jon Richer Dirks; grand aunt of Sally Jo Brummond, Jr. and William M. Brummond.

Visitation Friday, February 7, 2020, at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago from 4-8 PM. Funeral Saturday, family and friends meeting at 9:45 AM at St. Juliana Church, 7201 N Oketo (at Touhy) Chicago, IL 60631. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Virginia's name to St. Juliana Church Endowment Fund. Interment in family lot in Eau Claire, WI. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -