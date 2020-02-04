|
Virginia Delphine West, nee Dirks, 99, of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late John C. West, Jr.. Loving mother of Mark Allen (Barbara) West, Paul Francis West and Philip Michael (Kathryn) West. Dear grandmother of Alex Horwitz. Fond aunt of Sally Jo Dirks Brummond and the late Jon Richer Dirks; grand aunt of Sally Jo Brummond, Jr. and William M. Brummond.
Visitation Friday, February 7, 2020, at the M J Suerth Funeral Home, 6754 N. Northwest Hwy., Chicago from 4-8 PM. Funeral Saturday, family and friends meeting at 9:45 AM at St. Juliana Church, 7201 N Oketo (at Touhy) Chicago, IL 60631. Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Virginia's name to St. Juliana Church Endowment Fund. Interment in family lot in Eau Claire, WI. For further information 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 4, 2020