Virginia (Ginny) Dillon, 90, died March 1, 2020 surrounded by family. Wife of the late William E. Dillon; mother of Brian (Mickie) Dillon, Mary (Mike) Fremgen, Maureen (Tom) Fiocchi, and the late William E. Dillon Jr. Loving grandmother to 8 and great-grandmother to 1. Sister to Eileen (late Ed) Ouimet, Joan (late Mike) Murphy, and the late Patty (William) Lichtenstein. Fond Aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Saturday, March 7 from 9-11 AM at Holy Cross Church in Deerfield. Funeral mass will follow at 11 AM with a private interment at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Fox Valley Food for Health, P.O. Box 532, Geneva, IL 60134. For info or directions please contact Kelley & Spalding Funeral Home at 847-831-4260 or www.kelleyspaldingfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 4, 2020