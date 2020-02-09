|
Beloved wife of the late James J. Drousias. Loving mother of John J. (Victoria) (late Connie) Drousias, late Michael J. Drousias, Margo (Michael) Harris & Karen (Lawrence) Cooke. Cherished grandmother of Michael J. (Tammy), late Robert J., James J. (Kerra), Anthony J. (Kristyn), Gwendolyn L., Arianna R., Austin M. & Gabriella A. Adoring great grandmother of Colton, Caleb, Cydney, Sadie, John, Francesca, Georgetta, Virginia & Theodora. Dear sister of the late; Christ, Demetra, Gus, George & Andrew Kopan. Kind aunt & great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Agia Paraskevi and Saint Helen's Women's Philoptochos. Visitation Wednesday, February 12th from 3 until 9 p.m. with the Trisagion prayers at 6:00 p.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. Family & Friends will gather directly at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 111th Street and Roberts Rd., Palos Hills Thursday, February 13th for a service at 10:00 a.m. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020