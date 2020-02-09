Home

Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
6:00 PM
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
Service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church
111th Street and Roberts Rd.
Palos Hills, IL
Beloved wife of the late James J. Drousias. Loving mother of John J. (Victoria) (late Connie) Drousias, late Michael J. Drousias, Margo (Michael) Harris & Karen (Lawrence) Cooke. Cherished grandmother of Michael J. (Tammy), late Robert J., James J. (Kerra), Anthony J. (Kristyn), Gwendolyn L., Arianna R., Austin M. & Gabriella A. Adoring great grandmother of Colton, Caleb, Cydney, Sadie, John, Francesca, Georgetta, Virginia & Theodora. Dear sister of the late; Christ, Demetra, Gus, George & Andrew Kopan. Kind aunt & great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Agia Paraskevi and Saint Helen's Women's Philoptochos. Visitation Wednesday, February 12th from 3 until 9 p.m. with the Trisagion prayers at 6:00 p.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights. Family & Friends will gather directly at Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church, 111th Street and Roberts Rd., Palos Hills Thursday, February 13th for a service at 10:00 a.m. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020
