Virginia E. Fredricks, nee Jorgensen, 97, of Northbrook, passed away February 9, 2020. Beloved wife for 72 years of Edward T. Fredricks; loving mother of Randi E. Fredricks and Kurt E. (Peggy) Fredricks. Virginia was active with the Northbrook Historical Society, Inn Shop and was an avid gardener. Visitation will be held Monday, February 17, 2020 from 4 to 8 pm at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home, 1240 Waukegan Road, Glenview. Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, February 18 at 10 am at Our Lady of the Brook, 3700 Dundee Road, Northbrook.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 12, 2020