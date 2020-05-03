Virginia Maghakian Fieroh, 98, was welcomed into heaven by her beloved husband, Walter Fieroh and son Wayne Fieroh on April 23, 2020. Virginia was born on November 8, 1921, and raised In Stoneham, MA. Virginia and Walter Fieroh married in 1945 in Boston, and then moved to Chicago. Virginia was devoted to her family, including sons Wayne (Nancy Warner ) and Lawrence (Beverly Bunting). Virginia was a loan officer at Mt. Greenwood Bank during the 1970's. After retiring Virginia and Walter moved to Palos Park, Illinois, and more recently to Rochester Hills, Michigan. Virginia and Walter were longtime members of Peace Memorial Church in Palos Park, IL.
Virginia will be missed be her grandchildren Jeffery Fieroh, Michelle Fieroh Rutke (Charles), Lindsay Fieroh Wagner (Kyle), Zachary Fieroh (Caroline), and Taylor Fieroh, as well as great grandchildren Haley Rutke and Chaz Rutke. Virginia was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Maghakian Carevelle.
A celebration of Virginia's remarkable life will take place later this summer, followed by interment next to Walter at Chapel Hill Cemetery, Oak Lawn, IL., In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Virginia's name to your favorite charity.
Virginia will be missed be her grandchildren Jeffery Fieroh, Michelle Fieroh Rutke (Charles), Lindsay Fieroh Wagner (Kyle), Zachary Fieroh (Caroline), and Taylor Fieroh, as well as great grandchildren Haley Rutke and Chaz Rutke. Virginia was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Maghakian Carevelle.
A celebration of Virginia's remarkable life will take place later this summer, followed by interment next to Walter at Chapel Hill Cemetery, Oak Lawn, IL., In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Virginia's name to your favorite charity.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.