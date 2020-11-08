Virginia (Ginny) Fiske Boorom, 91, of Lake Oswego, Oregon passed away October 24, 2020 from Coronavirus. She was born April 30, 1929 in Oak Park, Illinois, to Eunice Van Dyne Fiske and Kenneth Morton Fiske of Crystal Lake, IL. She graduated from Northwestern University in 1950 where she was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta and Phi Sigma Iota, the national Romance language honor society. She was also a member of Northwestern University's John Evans Society. She shared a story about getting a ride from the infamous Wisconsin Senator Joe McCarthy, and noted that his car was filthy inside! After moving to Hastings-on-Hudson, New York, Ginny served Kappa Alpha Theta as State Chairman for Lower New York State, and as Alumnae Rushing Chairman for Westchester County, NY. Ginny was a founder and president for three years of the Hudson River Theta Club and also served as an officer of the Hastings Republican Club. She moved to Riverside, CT in 1964 with her husband Warren, an ABC Advertising Executive. Mrs. Boorom served for eight years as a reporter for The Village Gazette, the Greenwich, CT weekly newspaper, specializing in zoning, conservation, and education topics. She was a member of the Riverside Association Board of Governors from 1977 to 1981, serving as Vice President for two years. She was a member from 1982 to 1991 of the Greenwich Point Committee and served on a five member subcommittee which wrote the 1990 Greenwich Point Master Plan, now adopted by the town. Ginny moved to Oregon in her later years, and enjoyed spending time with her granddaughter, watching hummingbirds and staying up to date on current events by reading the New York Times daily and watching CNN and Oregon Public Broadcasting. She was predeceased by her son, John Boorom in 2008, her husband of 58 years, Warren Boorom in 2012, and her brother, Kenneth V. Fiske in 2017. Surviving her are her son Kenneth, daughter-in-law Tessa Hanover, grandchildren Natasha and Austin, nieces Jennifer Fiske, Diana Wilson and Nancy Readel, and her cousin Nancy Fleming. Interment will be at Oakland Cemetery, Woodstock, Illinois at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her name to the Natural Resources Defense Council.





