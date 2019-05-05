Virginia Nee, age 98 of Naperville, formerly of River Forest, IL passed away peacefully, Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Harbor Chase of Naperville. She was born October 16, 1920 in Chicago to her loving late parents, Osmond and Eva Parr. Cherished wife of the late Patrick J. Nee, April 12, 1958. Beloved mother of Michael Nee of Washington D.C, Katie (Mike Hobbs) Nee of Chicago, Ginna (Mark) Radeke of Naperville and Thomas (Maria) Nee of Elmhurst, IL. Adored Grandma of Ally Nee, Ian, Quinn and Kate Radeke. Virginia was a graduate of Providence High School. She received her Bachelor's degree from Mundelein University and her Master's Degree in Special Education from North Eastern University. Virginia retired from the Chicago Public Schools as a special education teacher in 1993. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed music, baking, walking, travelling, and she had a special love for her canine friends. We celebrate the amazing woman that she was, beautifully strong, formidable and a force of nature at times, the life of the party and always up for a party, singing and dancing the night away, strength of will and character that seems innate in those of the Greatest Generation. She exemplified Carpe Diem. Again she will be dearly missed but she is at peace now and being held in the hands of our Lord. She's earned her spot in the Saint Niche at Old St. Pats! In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Misericordia, 6300 N. Ridge Ave., Chicago, IL 60660. Visitation: Friday, May 10th 2:00-3:30 PM at Old St. Patrick's Church, 700 West Adams, Chicago, IL 60661. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 3:30 PM at Church. Interment will be private at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary