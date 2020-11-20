1/
Virginia G. Brekke
Virginia G. Brekke, 96, nee Gerlich, beloved wife of the late Harry E. Brekke, Jr.. Loving mother of Barbara (Michael) Cabay and Wayne (Dawn) Brekke. Devoted grandmother of Jill (Richard) Gray, Scott Cabay, and Erik (Shannon) and Elise Brekke. Great-grandmother of Wesley and Cora Gray. Loving sister, aunt, relative and friend of many. A heartfelt thank you to her extended family at Belmont Village of Glenview for their loving care and devotion these past 5 years. All Funeral Services are private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME. Please consider making a donation in her memory, to the Alzheimer's Association. For more information, please call 847-581-0536, or www.colonialfuneral.com.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time.
Funeral services provided by
COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME
8025 GOLF ROAD
Niles, IL 60714-1109
(847) 581-0536
November 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home
