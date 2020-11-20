Virginia G. Brekke, 96, nee Gerlich, beloved wife of the late Harry E. Brekke, Jr.. Loving mother of Barbara (Michael) Cabay and Wayne (Dawn) Brekke. Devoted grandmother of Jill (Richard) Gray, Scott Cabay, and Erik (Shannon) and Elise Brekke. Great-grandmother of Wesley and Cora Gray. Loving sister, aunt, relative and friend of many. A heartfelt thank you to her extended family at Belmont Village of Glenview for their loving care and devotion these past 5 years. All Funeral Services are private. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to COLONIAL-WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME. Please consider making a donation in her memory, to the Alzheimer's Association
. For more information, please call 847-581-0536, or www.colonialfuneral.com
.