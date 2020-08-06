Virginia Geraci, 82, passed away July 31, 2020 at home, after a long illness. She was surrounded by her devoted family who will miss her immensely. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, the love of her life, Joseph Geraci. Virginia was the beloved mother of Susan (Tim) Polutnik and Karen (Tom) Huttner; cherished grandmother to Bryan (Kate) Huttner, Kate (Brian) DiPaola, David (Toni) Huttner, Chloe (Robert) Smith, and Nicholas (Erin) Polutnik; loving great-grandmother to Leila, Tyler, Kayden, Giovanni, Josephine, Ada, and Beth. Virginia was preceded in death by family who loved her dearly; parents Pauline (nee Abruzzo) and Bernard Barone; sister Mary (James) Short; in-laws Thelma and Carl (Chuck) Geraci, and brother-in-law David Geraci. She was a cherished aunt and cousin, and adored friend to many. Virginia shared her love of the Cubs with her husband, children, and grandchildren, and her passion for cooking and baking with everyone.A Visitation will be held at Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home, 6901 W. Belmont Avenue, Chicago, IL 60634, August 10, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm with a Prayer Service at 6:30pm.With respect to State of Illinois Guidelines of Phase 4 during this time of COVID-19 pandemic, the visitation is limited to 50 people at a time, we ask those attending to please keep one's visit brief to allow all to attend. All visitors entering the funeral home are required to wear a face covering.You may still show your support for the family by leaving them a condolence on our website or sending a thoughtful card in care of the family to Montclair-Lucania Funeral Home, 6901 W. Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60634.