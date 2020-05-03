Virginia Glow, nee Stanczyk, 88. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Glow. Loving mother of Nancy (Mike) Reynolds, Susan (Michael) Weyhe, Dawn (Steve) Szwed, the late John Glow, Jill (Kenny) Jarema and David (Cami) Glow. Proud grandma to Ally, Jessi, Mandy and Emily. Dearest aunt to Marilyn Gabrysiak. Mom, you taught us what love is. Your kindness and humor touched all who knew you.



Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. A Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the animal rescue group of your choice.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store