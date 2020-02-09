Home

POWERED BY

Services
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia Goddard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Goddard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia Goddard Obituary
Virginia Goddard age 90 of Arlington Heights, Born and raised in Sandusky IL. Beloved wife of the late Brigadier General William D. Goddard; loving mother of Deborah Fanning, Mark (Regina) Goddard, Patricia Goddard (Edward Miles) and the late William J. Goddard; Cherished grandmother of Patrick (Maria) Fanning, Matthew Hynes, Maria (Rob) Soraparu, Elizabeth Miles, Tom Perron, Heather Weiser, Ryan Biggs and the late Aimee Lentini; great grandmother of Nicholaus, Jaxson and Kalliope, Dominick, Noah, Camden, Addelyn and Oliver; dear sister of Laverne Thompson, Audry Holland, the late Dimple Honey, Genieva Harvel, Patsy Brown, Brenda Sue Wilson; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday February 11, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Salute, Inc, P.O. Box 2663, Palatine, IL 60078. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -