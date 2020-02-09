|
Virginia Goddard age 90 of Arlington Heights, Born and raised in Sandusky IL. Beloved wife of the late Brigadier General William D. Goddard; loving mother of Deborah Fanning, Mark (Regina) Goddard, Patricia Goddard (Edward Miles) and the late William J. Goddard; Cherished grandmother of Patrick (Maria) Fanning, Matthew Hynes, Maria (Rob) Soraparu, Elizabeth Miles, Tom Perron, Heather Weiser, Ryan Biggs and the late Aimee Lentini; great grandmother of Nicholaus, Jaxson and Kalliope, Dominick, Noah, Camden, Addelyn and Oliver; dear sister of Laverne Thompson, Audry Holland, the late Dimple Honey, Genieva Harvel, Patsy Brown, Brenda Sue Wilson; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Tuesday February 11, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. at Friedrichs Funeral Home, 320 W. Central Rd., (at Northwest Highway) Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment Memory Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Salute, Inc, P.O. Box 2663, Palatine, IL 60078. Funeral information (847) 255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 9, 2020