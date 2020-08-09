1/
Virginia Gronski
Virginia Gronski, nee Pinkowski. Age 95. Beloved wife for 72 years of Henry J. Loving mother of Diane (John) Garcea, David and the late Karen Gronski. Devoted grandmother of Brian (Ashley) Garcea, Jacquelin (Michael) Muench and Allison (Michael) Welton. Great-grandmother of Delaney, Brady and Nolan Garcea, Camden Schiff and Leah Welton. Dear sister of the late Clem Pinkowski, Elanor Dudek and Loretta Stahler. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Virginia most of all enjoyed spending time with her family at home, she was an avid bowler and loved playing golf. A private funeral mass and burial was held. Funeral Information and to sign the guestbook visit, www.ryan-parke.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
August 9, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
